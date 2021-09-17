China: AUKUS pact harms regional peace, stability

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing that the move also aggravated the arms race in the region and undermined international nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

The three countries announced on Wednesday they would establish a new security partnership, AUKUS, that would involve helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines in a bid to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Calling it extremely irresponsible, Zhao said the US and the UK's exporting of highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology to Australia showed that they had repeatedly applied double standards and exploited nuclear exports as a geopolitical tool.

Australia is a non-nuclear weapon party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and a signatory of the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty.

"The international community, including neighboring countries, has every reason to question Australian honesty to honor its commitment of nuclear nonproliferation," he said.

Zhao noted that it was China's consistent position that any regional mechanism should contribute to mutual trust and cooperation among countries in the region and not target or harm the interests of a third party.