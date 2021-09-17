EU seeking to step up engagement with Indo-Pacific region

"Its [Indo-Pacific's] growing economic, demographic, and political weight makes it a key player in shaping the rules-based international order and in addressing global challenges," said a joint communication between the European Commission and the High Representative released today.

To implement the new strategy, the EU will complete trade negotiations with Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand; resume trade negotiations and start investment negotiations with India; complete an Economic Partnership Agreement with the East Africa Community.

The US already has its Indo-Pacific Strategy, which international relations analysts say is aimed at countering China, which has the mega Belt and Road Initiative to connect China to the rest of the world through road, rail, sea and air connectivity.

The EU in a statement said it aims to contribute to the Indo-Pacific region's stability, security, prosperity and sustainable development, in line with the principles of democracy, rule of law, human rights and international law.

"The economic, demographic, and political weight of the Indo-Pacific region is expanding, from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific island states," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.