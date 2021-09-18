Flooding most serious climate change impact in Southeast Asia

The survey conducted by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute gathered responses from Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos and Indonesia.

Respondents also suggested that businesses in Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam should adopt green practices.

Eighty per cent of respondents from Vietnam and 77.9 per cent from the Philippines agreed that climate change is “a serious and immediate threat” to their countries, while 58 per cent from Brunei said the issue must be monitored.

The survey also revealed that Southeast Asians are only marginally optimistic about the potential economic benefits of adopting climate change measures and policies. In addition, almost half of respondents feel that the stimulus measures and COVID-19 spending by respective governments did not contribute to a green recovery.

ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute conducted the second iteration of its Southeast Asia Climate Outlook Survey from June 11 to August 2. Designed to gather insights on the perspectives of Southeast Asian citizens towards a variety of climate change issues, the online survey covered topics including climate change impacts, urban mitigation and adaptation, low-carbon transitions and partnership on climate action.