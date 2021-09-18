France recalls ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine row

A first initiative under the trilateral partnership will be the delivery of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia by the U.S. and the UK, while back in 2016 Australia signed a contract with France for the purchase of 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

Le Drian on Thursday called the trilateral move a "stab in the back." "We had established a relationship of trust with Australia. This trust has been betrayed," he said.

"The American behavior worries me; this unilateral and brutal decision is very similar to what Mr. (Donald) Trump was doing," he added.

Amid international worries about the proliferation of nuclear material and technology via the deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said in a press release that it will "engage with them (Australia, the U.S., and the UK) on this matter in line with its statutory mandate, and in accordance with their respective safeguards agreements with the Agency."

China has also voiced opposition against the trilateral move, describing it as a "sheer act of nuclear proliferation."

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, has said that "by openly providing assistance to Australia," a non-nuclear weapon state, in its acquisition and building of the nuclear-powered submarine, it will "apparently give rise to proliferation of nuclear materials and technologies."