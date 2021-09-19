Gamechanger

In a surprise announcement late on Wednesday, barely a week before the scheduled summit meet of Quad leaders in Washington DC, the US Administration announced a new trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific between Australia, the United Kingdom and the USA (AUKUS). As part of the deal, Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines with help from the UK and the USA.

The trilateral grouping was formally launched by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who joined US President Joe Biden at the White House via video-link. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also participated. The working thesis of strategic experts is that Japan and India, which along with the USA and Australia comprise the Quad grouping, were in the loop on this development.

The betting money is on the assumption that both countries were sounded out and the initiative has Tokyo’s and New Delhi’s tacit support. Given that both countries have carefully calibrated positions vis-à-vis China because of the proximate geographical threat the world’s second-most powerful country poses to them including on outstanding territorial issues, it is perhaps a mature and sensible approach.