[Laos] Covid-19 control measures extended

People are prohibited from travelling from 10 pm to 5 am in the capital of Vientiane and provinces affected by outbreaks.

In its last update, which is issued every 15 days, the travel ban was imposed only in the capital.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, the Vice Chairperson of the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Mrs Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, said the community outbreak was increasingly spreading, requiring the tightening of the measures.

The outbreak in the capital of Vientiane and the provinces of Champassak, Khammuan and Savannakhet has spread wider compare to other provinces.

“Although imported cases in these areas have declined, community outbreak is spreading wider,” Mrs Thipphakone said.

Authorities have blamed the worsening community outbreak on people continuing to travel to and from localities.

In light of this issue, some provinces recently imposed travel bans to and from communities affected by outbreaks.

In its latest update on the prevention and control measures, the government decided to expand the night-time travel ban to some provinces. Exceptions have been made for transporting goods and emergency trips, including the movement of rescue vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances.