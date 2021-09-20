Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippines president

Pacquiao, 42, was nominated by a faction of PDP-Laban, the ruling party that fielded Duterte in 2016.

"I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," Pacquiao said at the party's assembly over the weekend.

The news comes as no surprise to people in the Philippines, where the lines between celebrity and politics often blur.

Up until this year, the boxer-turned-senator was supportive of Duterte, the populist president who is most known for a bloody war on drugs that has left thousands dead. Duterte is expected to run for vice president, in what analysts and critics say is a move meant to circumvent a single-term limit on the presidency.

But since June, the pair have clashed publicly, with Pacquiao criticizing the president's policies toward China and corruption.