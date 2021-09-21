Vientiane authorities impose travel restrictions as lockdown tightens

Vientiane authorities ordered a full lockdown of the capital on Sunday following new clusters of locally-transmitted Covid cases at several factories.

Police and security officials are now stationed on city streets to check people’s movements, especially in the four central districts of Sikhottabong, Sisattanak, Chanthabouly and Xaysettha, and some areas of Xaythany, Hadxaithong and Naxaithong.

There are now 14 checkpoints across the capital, including at Thongkhankham, the Comcenter roundabout, Nongbone, Donekoy, 23 Singha Park, Chao Fa Ngum Park, Dongdok, Km3, Nonvai, Nongnieng, Dondaeng-Huayhong, Km7, Lao-ITECC, and Km15 in Dongsang-hin village.

Travel is banned on roads in the capital from 10pm to 5am. Exceptions will be made for essential trips such as the transport of goods, food and medical equipment, ambulances, fire-fighting trucks, and emergency rescue vehicles.

Authorities are calling on people to stay at home while the lockdown is in place, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This means everyone should stay at home except to buy essential goods such as medicine and to carry out duties authorised by the government.

The lockdown follows new clusters of cases at several factories, with over 430 cases being reported at a garment factory over the weekend. Most of the cases were identified as the Delta variant of Covid-19.