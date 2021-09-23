Covid-19 delays economic recovery in Laos: ADB

Laos’ economy is now projected to grow by 2.3 percent in 2021, compared with the 4.0 percent expansion forecast in April, the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 Update reported.

The pandemic has resulted in lockdowns in Vientiane and some provinces, disrupting economic activities, causing rising unemployment, and lowering consumer spending.

According to the report, the pandemic has pushed an additional 75 million to 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty.

However, the ADB report stated that global recovery is expected to spur domestic growth in 2022, albeit lower than projected in ADB’s previous forecast.

“Policies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have curbed output in manufacturing and hurt growth in the retail trade, transport, and tourism services,” said ADB Country Director for Laos, Sonomi Tanaka.

“Curtailed economic activity has increased joblessness and reduced household incomes, especially among women and those with lower education. A swift recovery from the pandemic depends on policies that support businesses and households to adapt to the ‘new normal’.”

With lower domestic demand, inflation stayed at 3.1 percent on average in the first seven months of this year, according to the ADB.

The kip has depreciated against foreign currencies, with the spread between official and parallel rates for the kip and US dollar exceeding 20 percent in July, reflecting a domestic shortage of currency following large external public debt payments.

Revenue collection is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, with public finances remaining constrained.