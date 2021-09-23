Thursday, September 23, 2021

Vietnam Airlines to get permit for regular direct flights to US

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is set to receive its permit from US authorities for conducting regular direct flights to the US.

It has officially completed all necessary documents to be approved by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the airline said, adding that it is set to receive the permit from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Once licensed, Vietnam Airlines will become the first Vietnamese airline to be allowed to operate regular direct flights to the US - the country with the most stringent barriers, legal procedures and aviation security regulations in the world.

Flights will be organised regularly in accordance with schedules announced by the airline. Tickets will be available on the airline's website, mobile apps, and ticket offices.

Meanwhile, international special charter flights will be limited in terms of schedule, passenger and purpose. The flights are only allowed to operate within a specified period, and the airline has to re-apply for a new permit when the time frame expires. — VNS

