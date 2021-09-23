Thursday, September 23, 2021

Once-in-a-decade discovery: newborn Siamese crocs spotted in northeastern Cambodia

Eight rare baby Siamese crocodiles have been discovered in northeastern Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province, the country’s Environment Ministry and the World Wildlife Fund revealed.

The newborn crocs are presently being watched over by Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary officials.

Cambodia’s Environment Minister Say Sam Al said this is the first discovery in almost a decade.

“This discovery also proves the importance of preserving rare crocodiles and other wildlife species in Cambodia,” he said.

The Siamese crocodile is a medium-sized freshwater croc native to Thailand, Indonesia (Borneo and possibly Java), Brunei, East Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

This crocodile is classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, and is listed in Appendix I of CITES.

Its other common names include Siamese freshwater crocodile, Singapore small-grain, and soft belly.

