Asean reports increase in new Covid cases and deaths

Asean countries reported 61,465 new cases on Thursday, higher than Wednesday’s 60,416, while deaths were higher at 1,292 from Wednesday’s 1,095.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 11.71 million, with 256,616 deaths.

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City is considering closing several Covid-19 field hospitals as the city is seeing fewer patients needing to be hospitalised. Buildings that have been modified for treatment and isolation of Covid-19 patients will return to their original purposes as currently patients being treated at home account for around 40 per cent of all existing cases in the city. The country reported 9,472 new cases and 236 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 728,435 patients with 18,017 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh administration office has announced the extension of disease control measures in the city for another 14 days or until October 7. Under these measures, high-risk social activities will be prohibited while both public and private schools will continue to shut down.

Cambodia reported 638 new cases and 22 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 106,619 with 2,176 deaths.