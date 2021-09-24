Top Seoul, Washington, Tokyo envoys affirm cooperation on NK’s denuclearization

The trio also touched on the North’s missile test, with Motegi saying the North’s recent missile launches “pose a threat to Japan, the region and the international community and we shared the view,” according to Kyodo News.



The Biden administration has put trilateral ties with Seoul and Tokyo at the center of its Asia policy, as it believes a security coalition of like-minded allies is key to tackling mounting challenges in the region, such as containing China’s aggression and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.



The three ministers last met in person in May on the margins of the Group of Seven foreign and development ministers meeting in London.



Aside from the North Korean issue, the top diplomats also discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the three nations to tackle pressing global challenges, such as combatting the climate crisis and securing supply chains, according to the State Department.



Shortly following the three-way session, Chung held separate talks with Blinken, with the North Korean issue topping the agenda.



The two shared the assessment on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, and agreed on the urgency of dialogue for substantive progress on the Korean Peninsula peace process, according to the ministry.