Vietnam proposes establishment of comprehensive database on multi-dimensional impacts of sea-level rise

He proposed that the UN should establish a comprehensive database system on multi-dimensional impacts of sea-level rise in support of global response policy formulation.

“Second, the people's interest, especially that of vulnerable groups, needs to take centre stage if we are to harmoniously address the inseparable relationship between security, development and humanitarian activities,” he said. “Việt Nam strongly supports the full implementation of Resolutions 2532 and 2573 of the UNSC in order to achieve a global ceasefire as early as possible, and protect civilians and critical infrastructure in areas of armed conflicts.”

Third, he said member countries needed to continue to safeguard the sovereignty, key role and resilience of nations in climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. They also needed to step up international cooperation to supplement and coordinate resources to effectively realize the 2030 SDGs, the Paris Agreement, and other key international treaties.

They must resolve to cut greenhouse emissions, in which developed countries should take the lead. Ample resources should also be set aside to provide developing countries with assistance in financing, technologies and know-how, so as to ensure that no country is left behind in the common fight against climate change.

He said Viet Nam was one of the countries hardest hit by climate change. Successive natural disasters had caused great losses in life and property. The Mekong Delta, the heart of Việt Nam's agricultural production, was witnessing a record episode of droughts and saline intrusion, jeopardizing the livelihood and everyday life of 20 million people, as well as food security of the entire country and region.

“For this reason, to realize its aspiration and vision for national development, and perform its duty to the international community, Viet Nam is determined and strongly committed to taking climate action, and developing a green, sustainable and low-carbon economy as pledged at the COP 21,” Phúc said.

“Việt Nam supports all efforts to respond to climate-related challenges at the UNSC, at multilateral forums, and at other cooperation arrangements at the bilateral and regional levels. We hope to continue to receive assistance in resources and policy advice from international friends so as to better fulfil our commitments.”

He was convinced that through international commitment and solidarity, all countries would take bold actions towards a greener and more sustainable future. VNS