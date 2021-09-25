President Phúc visits Pfizer headquarters in New York, urges speeding up vaccine delivery in deal

During the meeting, President Phúc praised Pfizer's positive role in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially with the successful development of its mRNA vaccine, acknowledged by the entire world as a highly effective 'weapon' to fight the pandemic.

He appreciated the total shipments of 2.8 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to Việt Nam so far which has contributed to the country's COVID-19 response, as well as its commitment to deliver the entirety of the deal of 31 million doses in the remaining months of the year.

He asked Pfizer to accelerate supplies to Việt Nam as soon as possible and work to ensure that the remainder of the deal will arrive in Việt Nam this year, and soon finalise a roadmap for the delivery of 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccines for children between 12-18 years old.

The Vietnamese leader also asked Pfizer to soon complete procedures so that Việt Nam could soon receive the unneeded doses from other countries' orders with Pfizer, when bilateral agreements between Việt Nam and these countries have been reached such as in the case of Poland, which had agreed to transfer 3 million doses to Việt Nam.