Cavaliers unable to overcome slow start, mistakes in loss to Demon Deacons

The Cavaliers' defense failed mightily again in that regard, and an offense that had been scoring in bunches took far too long to join the fray, sending mistake-prone Virginia to a 37-17 loss in its ACC home opener in front of an announced crowd of 38,699 at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers (2-2) surrendered points on Wake Forest's first seven possessions and 473 yards of total offense overall less than a week after North Carolina battered them for 699, the most since Mendenhall took over in 2016. Wake Forest's onslaught included five plays of at least 20 yards and four covering at least 29 yards.

Virginia never drew closer than two scores during the second half following a touchdown, its first of the game, on the opening series of the third quarter. That 17-yard scoring throw from quarterback Brennan Armstrong to tight end Jelani Woods came with 12:37 left and trimmed the deficit to 20-10.

But the Demon Deacons (4-0) countered with a nine-play, 83-yard drive ending in quarterback Sam Hartman's 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart on a trick play.