Quad leaders agree to cooperate in infrastructure, space

According to a joint statement released after the summit, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to hold summit talks every year under the Quad framework.

At Friday’s meeting, which lasted about two hours and 20 minutes, Suga stressed the importance of the framework. “The Quad is an extremely significant initiative to realize a free and open international order in the Indo-Pacific region based on the rule of law,” Suga said.

Biden also stressed the significance of the “group meeting of democratic partners who share a world view and have a common vision for the future, coming together to take on key challenges of our age.”

Morrison said, “I’m in no doubt that together our four nations multiply many times over the forces of hope for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” while Modi said the Quad “will play the role of a force for global good.”

In the joint statement, the Quad leaders reaffirmed support for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, and territorial integrity of states, and while avoiding naming names, they warned against China’s maritime expansion.