Nearly one-third of Covid-related deaths in Asean reported in Malaysia

Asean countries reported 59,202 infections and 758 deaths -- nearly one-third in Malaysia -- on Saturday compared to 61,840 and 690 respectively on Friday.
Vabiotech, a pharmaceutical company in Vietnam, has achieved success in production of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.
The first batch of vaccines will be evaluated by Gamaleya, a research institution under Russia's Sputnik V research and development centre.
These vaccines will be used under Vietnam's vaccine distribution plan to deal with the fourth Covid-19 wave and vaccine shortage.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has banned celebration of the Kan Ben festival that falls on October 6, in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The move came after almost 50 monks at a Buddhist temple in Phnom Penh tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
The Kan Ben festival is considered the country's largest Buddhist festival as many devotees will go to temples to make merit for their ancestors.
Published : September 26, 2021
