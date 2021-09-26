Nearly one-third of Covid-related deaths in Asean reported in Malaysia

Asean countries reported 59,202 infections and 758 deaths -- nearly one-third in Malaysia -- on Saturday compared to 61,840 and 690 respectively on Friday.

Vabiotech, a pharmaceutical company in Vietnam, has achieved success in production of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

The first batch of vaccines will be evaluated by Gamaleya, a research institution under Russia's Sputnik V research and development centre.

These vaccines will be used under Vietnam's vaccine distribution plan to deal with the fourth Covid-19 wave and vaccine shortage.