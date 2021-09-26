Sun, September 26, 2021

international

Nearly one-third of Covid-related deaths in Asean reported in Malaysia

Southeast Asia witnessed a decline in new Covid-19 infections but the death toll was higher on Saturday, collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 59,202 infections and 758 deaths -- nearly one-third in Malaysia -- on Saturday compared to 61,840 and 690 respectively on Friday.

Vabiotech, a pharmaceutical company in Vietnam, has achieved success in production of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

The first batch of vaccines will be evaluated by Gamaleya, a research institution under Russia's Sputnik V research and development centre.

These vaccines will be used under Vietnam's vaccine distribution plan to deal with the fourth Covid-19 wave and vaccine shortage.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has banned celebration of the Kan Ben festival that falls on October 6, in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The move came after almost 50 monks at a Buddhist temple in Phnom Penh tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The Kan Ben festival is considered the country's largest Buddhist festival as many devotees will go to temples to make merit for their ancestors.

Published : September 26, 2021

