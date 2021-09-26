Exam-takers look for needles before pencils / Cities help students get shots before test season

There is a growing trend toward priority vaccination for test-takers as they are expected to travel more across prefectural borders.

"The Common Test exam site is going to be crowded, so I wanted to make sure I got vaccinated," said a 17-year-old third-year high school student after receiving a shot at the Comprehensive Social Education Center in Ota, Gunma Prefecture on Sept. 19.

The student was vaccinated alongside her mother, 42, who added: "I didn't want to leave any chance my daughter would be infected at home before taking her exams."

Since August, Ota has offered priority vaccination to third-year students who live in the city and attend junior and senior high schools there. Students' parents have also been given preferential access, as have students planning to take entrance exams or run the job interview gauntlet. About 2,400 people have applied for the 2,800 slots set aside by the city for these purposes.

Ota is just one of many local governments that have begun implementing priority vaccination campaigns as entrance exam season hits full swing.