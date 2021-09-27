India, other G-4 countries call for UNSC expansion

The G-4 nations, which also include Japan, Germany and Brazil, support each other’s candidature for inclusion in the UNSC.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a G-4 meeting in New York last evening on the margins of the UN General Assembly along with Foreign Minister of Brazil Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said the four foreign ministers underlined the urgency of reforming the UNSC in order to make it more legitimate, effective and representative by reflecting the reality of the contemporary world, including developing countries and major contributors, the G4 Ministerial Joint Press Statement said.

They expressed their strong determination to work towards launching text-based negotiations without further delay in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN), on the basis of a single document, with a view to its adoption in the General Assembly.

The ministers instructed their delegations to the UN to support the efforts of the President of the 76th General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and the IGN chairs and to identify ways to develop a single consolidated text as a basis for a draft resolution.

The four ministers also decided to intensify dialogue with all interested member states, including other reform-minded countries and groups, in order to seek concrete outcomes in a definite time frame.