Mon, September 27, 2021

international

Kabul intl airport now ready for intl flights: official

The Kabul International Airport is now fully operational for international flights and all airliners can resume airlifts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban caretaker government announced.

The Kabul International Airport is now fully operational for international flights and all airliners can resume airlifts, spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban caretaker government announced on Sunday.

"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before," spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again assures full cooperation on its part in conducting flights more than 40 days after Taliban takeover, he added.
 

Related Stories

The Kabul airport was damaged with its many facilities destroyed during the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces and American nationals on Aug. 31.

Airport authorities confirmed that the Kabul airport has received planes carrying humanitarian assistance from Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan as well as a number of commercial flights from Pakistan, Iran and Qatar in recent weeks despite long suspension in the flights since mid-last month.

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2021 shows a plane at the Kabul International Airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

Published : September 27, 2021

Related News

[Japan] Efforts to recycle EV batteries spreading

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Covid-19 plays havoc with airport reopening plans in Asia

Published : Sep 27, 2021

India, other G-4 countries call for UNSC expansion

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Korea to take greater steps toward normal from October

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Latest News

TAT targets Malaysian, Indonesian tourists as Thailand prepares to reopen

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Suvarnabhumi APM train to open in time for return of international travellers

Published : Sep 27, 2021

SET Index dives as floods hit Thailand

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Songkhla rangers foil poachers’ plans

Published : Sep 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.