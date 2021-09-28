[Malaysia] Lifting border control under study

National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government would deliberate on whether the country was ready to reopen to tourists and business travellers.
“The reopening of the country’s borders was discussed and will be deliberated further by the related ministers this week.
“They will be looking into whether to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad.
“At the same time, it will also be discussed whether to allow tourists and business travellers into the country.
“I believe this will bring about a big effect to the country.
“The matter will be brought to the Prime Minister, and an announcement will be made soon,” Muhyiddin told a press conference yesterday after chairing the council meeting for the first since his recent appointment.
On interstate travel, he said the council was given a briefing by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
He said people would be allowed to cross states when 90% of the adult population had been immunised.
“We were told this could be achieved by early October or at the latest by the middle of the month.
“So you can start making plans to travel around country after this. But do not forget the SOP,” Muhyiddin said.
At present, about 83% of the country’s adult population have been fully vaccinated.
He said Khairy also briefed the council on the falling numbers of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units.
“We are pleased and this shows the positive effects of the vaccination programme,” Muhyiddin added.
He said it was proposed that state-level NRCs be formed to ensure that recovery plans were implemented efficiently, adding that the respective mentris besar and chief ministers would chair it.
He said the meeting also discussed the reopening of schools and higher learning institutions.
Also present was Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Senior Minister (International Trade and Industry) Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
Published : September 28, 2021
