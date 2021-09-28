[Malaysia] Lifting border control under study

National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government would deliberate on whether the country was ready to reopen to tourists and business travellers.

“The reopening of the country’s borders was discussed and will be deliberated further by the related ministers this week.

“They will be looking into whether to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad.

“At the same time, it will also be discussed whether to allow tourists and business travellers into the country.

“I believe this will bring about a big effect to the country.

“The matter will be brought to the Prime Minister, and an announcement will be made soon,” Muhyiddin told a press conference yesterday after chairing the council meeting for the first since his recent appointment.