Thu, September 30, 2021

Asean sees almost 52,000 new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 12.05 million, with 51,740 new cases reported on Wednesday, higher than Tuesday’s tally of 46,658.

Asean also saw 906 additional deaths, an increase from Tuesday’s 860, taking total coronavirus deaths to 261,767 so far.

Vietnam’s famous tourist city of Da Nang has relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions to welcome visitors. Hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity while customers must be fully vaccinated. Barber shops can accept a maximum three customers at a time. Beach areas will also be opened to tourists, provided they maintain social distancing of at least one metre.

Sports or activities that have more than 20 participants are prohibited.

The US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Monday raised its travel advisory for Singapore from level 2 to 3, indicating a “high” level of Covid-19 in the city-state.

The CDC said unvaccinated travellers should avoid nonessential travel to Singapore due to increasing daily cases despite over 82 per cent of its six million population being fully vaccinated.

Singapore reported 2,268 new cases and eight deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases there to 94,043 patients and a total 93 deaths so far.

Published : September 30, 2021

