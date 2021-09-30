Asean sees almost 52,000 new Covid cases

Vietnam’s famous tourist city of Da Nang has relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions to welcome visitors. Hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity while customers must be fully vaccinated. Barber shops can accept a maximum three customers at a time. Beach areas will also be opened to tourists, provided they maintain social distancing of at least one metre.

Sports or activities that have more than 20 participants are prohibited.

The US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Monday raised its travel advisory for Singapore from level 2 to 3, indicating a “high” level of Covid-19 in the city-state.

The CDC said unvaccinated travellers should avoid nonessential travel to Singapore due to increasing daily cases despite over 82 per cent of its six million population being fully vaccinated.

Singapore reported 2,268 new cases and eight deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases there to 94,043 patients and a total 93 deaths so far.