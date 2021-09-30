Vietnam seeks help from Russia in the transfer of vaccine technology

During the meeting, the two officials pledged to work harder on deepening relations through the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. The importance of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was also emphasised, as was regular coordination to promote key projects of mutual interest that allows capital to pass from one country to the other.

Both parties also highlighted the need to fully realise the potential of the Vietnam - Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement. Export's under this agreement could be beneficial to each country's markets.

Both ministers agreed that utilising Việt Nam's strong market demand and Russia's high-tech and scientific research would be mutually beneficial.

The Russian Deputy PM also agreed to consider increasing scholarships for Vietnamese students, at the request of the Vietnamese FM.

Regarding issues relating to Vietnamese people in Russia, Chernyshenko said that he would direct Russian agencies to facilitate the extension of residence for Vietnamese citizens whose visas have expired, but were unable to return home due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS