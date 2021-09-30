Thu, September 30, 2021

international

Vietnam seeks help from Russia in the transfer of vaccine technology

MOSCOW — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has asked the Russian Government to accelerate the transfer of vaccine production technology to Việt Nam, to ensure supplies remain sustainable.

Meeting with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Moscow on Tuesday local time, Sơn thanked the Russian Government for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam, as well as the recent transfer of biological products that has allowed for the production of one million doses of vaccine. He also reaffirmed the importance of Việt Nam's friendship and partnership with Russia.  

For his part, Chernyshenko said Việt Nam is a reliable friend and partner of Russia. He expressed his delight at Việt Nam's achievements, especially in stabilising the macro-economy and its pandemic response.

During the meeting, the two officials pledged to work harder on deepening relations through the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. The importance of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was also emphasised, as was regular coordination to promote key projects of mutual interest that allows capital to pass from one country to the other. 

Both parties also highlighted the need to fully realise the potential of the Vietnam - Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement. Export's under this agreement could be beneficial to each country's markets.

Both ministers agreed that utilising Việt Nam's strong market demand and Russia's high-tech and scientific research would be mutually beneficial.  

The Russian Deputy PM also agreed to consider increasing scholarships for Vietnamese students, at the request of the Vietnamese FM.

Regarding issues relating to Vietnamese people in Russia, Chernyshenko said that he would direct Russian agencies to facilitate the extension of residence for Vietnamese citizens whose visas have expired, but were unable to return home due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS

Published : September 30, 2021

Related News

UK funding protects 88 million people from the impacts of climate change

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Battles rage nationwide over masks in U.S. schools

Published : Sep 30, 2021

COVID-19 origins tracing "much politicized" to check rise of China: Nepali paper

Published : Sep 30, 2021

U.S. hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as cases surge: media

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Latest News

SET Index drops 0.7% under shadow of QE tapering

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Mit Ko Yuan - Vintage Recipes from the ’40s

Published : Sep 30, 2021

A new way of reporting on Thai floods

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Bangkok issues Oct 1-5 flood alert for riverside residents

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.