Former French president Sarkozy found guilty of illegal campaign financing, likely will avoid prison

Sarkozy said he did not oversee his campaign finances, and he denied "fraudulent intent," but the court on Thursday found that he was aware of the possibility that his campaign would overspend and chose to not step in.

In March, he was handed a three-year prison sentence - of which two years were suspended - after he was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling. The charges were centered on whether he was behind a deal with a magistrate to illegally receive information on an inquiry linked to him, using false names and unofficial phone lines.

Sarkozy also continues to face separate accusations that he received illegal payments from the regime of then-Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi ahead of the 2007 election. Those accusations could weigh more heavily than the charges that led to his convictions this year.

Despite his legal woes, Sarkozy has sought to remain active in French politics, unsuccessfully attempting a run in the 2017 presidential election. He subsequently suggested that his career in politics had come to an end. But among French conservatives, Sarkozy has remained an influential voice and center-right politicians willing to run in next year's vote have sought his support.

Several high-profile members of the conservative Republicans party, which was founded by Sarkozy, on Thursday backed the former president.

Sarkozy is the second former French president in a decade to be sentenced. His predecessor and former patron, Jacques Chirac, was given a two-year suspended sentence in 2011. Chirac was accused of having handed nonexistent jobs to political allies when he was Paris mayor.