Unvaccinated civil servants in Malaysia face disciplinary action

The Public Services Department (PSD) said those who could not be vaccinated due to health complications must submit their medical reports, verified by a government medical officer, to their department heads.
PSD said those yet to be vaccinated would have to do so at walk-in vaccination centres.
Those who still remain unvaccinated from Nov 1 onwards without being exempted for health issues will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, it said in a statement yesterday.
The instruction is in line with the government’s efforts to increase the public’s confidence in returning to normalcy, as well as restore public services to maximum capacity based on the National Recovery Plan phases.
To date, 98% of the civil servants have been vaccinated with about 16,900 still not registered for the purpose.
On Sept 26, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government would discuss action against civil servants who refused to get Covid-19 vaccination with the exception of those with health concerns.
Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin also announced the possibility of transferring the remaining 2,000 teachers who refuse to be vaccinated elsewhere as their actions might affect the teaching and learning process.
The Star/ANN
Published : October 01, 2021
