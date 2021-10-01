Unvaccinated civil servants in Malaysia face disciplinary action

The Public Services Department (PSD) said those who could not be vaccinated due to health complications must submit their medical reports, verified by a government medical officer, to their department heads.

PSD said those yet to be vaccinated would have to do so at walk-in vaccination centres.

Those who still remain unvaccinated from Nov 1 onwards without being exempted for health issues will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, it said in a statement yesterday.

The instruction is in line with the government’s efforts to increase the public’s confidence in returning to normalcy, as well as restore public services to maximum capacity based on the National Recovery Plan phases.