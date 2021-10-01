ChinaToday: Traveling

Thu, October 14, 2021

Dubbed the "Golden Week" for tourism and consumption boom, the seven-day National Day holiday is expected to see more travels in China.

According to China's railway operator, some 127 million rail passenger trips are expected to be made over China's National Day holiday, and Oct. 1, the first day of the holiday, is expected to see the highest passenger volume.

Meanwhile, anti-epidemic measures are highly-suggested to guard against both imported and locally transmitted cases in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence during the holiday.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2021 shows vehicles running on a bridge on the outskirts of Nanning, south China

Passengers are seen at the Yinchuan Railway Station in Yinchuan, northwest China

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2021 shows a high-speech train running on the Yinchuan-Xi

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2021 shows a view of the Taiyuan East Coach Station in Taiyuan, north China

Passengers scan QR codes before entering the Taiyuan East Coach Station in Taiyuan, north China

Passengers go through ticket-checking machines at the Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China

A staff member checks passengers

Passengers are seen at the Nanning Railway Station in Nanning, south China

Passengers board a high-speed train bound for Xi

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2021 shows vehicles at Nanning east toll station on the outskirts of Nanning, south China

