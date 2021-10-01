ChinaToday: Traveling

According to China's railway operator, some 127 million rail passenger trips are expected to be made over China's National Day holiday, and Oct. 1, the first day of the holiday, is expected to see the highest passenger volume.
Meanwhile, anti-epidemic measures are highly-suggested to guard against both imported and locally transmitted cases in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence during the holiday.
Published : October 01, 2021
