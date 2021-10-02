Asean reported over 53,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday

Malaysia’s Ministry of Public Health on Friday approved the Coronavac or Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to be used in children aged 12-17 years, under the condition that recipients must have no chronic diseases or underlying health problems. The country reported 11,889 new cases and 192 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,257,584 patients and total 26,335 deaths.
Meanwhile, the Lao government has announced an extension of Covid-19 restrictive measures for a further two weeks, or until October 15, as cases continued to increase. The government said it is making every effort to lower the rate of infection and death in the country, and hopes to guide the people in transitioning their lives to the new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published : October 02, 2021
