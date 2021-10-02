Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Asean reported over 53,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.16 million across Southeast Asia, with 53,421 new cases reported on Friday (October 1), lower than Thursday’s tally at 57,812. New deaths are at 818, decreasing from Thursday’s number of 836. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 263,421.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Public Health on Friday approved the Coronavac or Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to be used in children aged 12-17 years, under the condition that recipients must have no chronic diseases or underlying health problems. The country reported 11,889 new cases and 192 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,257,584 patients and total 26,335 deaths.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Lao government has announced an extension of Covid-19 restrictive measures for a further two weeks, or until October 15, as cases continued to increase. The government said it is making every effort to lower the rate of infection and death in the country, and hopes to guide the people in transitioning their lives to the new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related News

Published : October 02, 2021

Related News

[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

Published : Oct 14, 2021

S. Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.