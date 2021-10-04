Oman braces for historic landfall from Tropical Cyclone Shaheen

According to Reuters, Shaheen has been blamed for three deaths in Oman, where the outer part of the storm's circulation was scraping the country's central-northeast coast.

The storm packed peak winds of 75 mph over the Gulf of Oman as it churned slowly westward Sunday evening local time. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Honolulu projected landfall within six to 12 hours near the coastal town of al-Suwayq, home to 120,000 people and about 85 miles west of Muscat, Oman's capital.

In Muscat, Reuters reported, flights were suspended or delayed while officials urged residents to evacuate coastal areas. The Times of Oman wrote that the government had set up 143 shelters.

The most dangerous conditions were anticipated west of Muscat, although windswept heavy rain could nevertheless drench the capital city.

The Typhoon Warning Center noted that the storm's eye had become more distinct as it closed on the shoreline, a sign of strengthening. It predicted that Shaheen would intensify "a bit more" before and that its peak winds could near 85 mph before landfall. The storm is anticipated to weaken rapidly after moving inland.