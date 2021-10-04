At least 2 killed in explosion outside mosque in Kabul

The Italian War Victims Emergency Hospital tweeted that four wounded people were admitted to the hospital in central Kabul.

Earlier in the day, Mujahid, who also serves as deputy minister of information and culture, said that a prayer ceremony was underway for his deceased mother in the Eidgah Great Mosque Sunday afternoon.

Unofficial sources said at least 35 people were affected by the explosion. They said Taliban security personnel arrested three suspects following the attack near the blast site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The country has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks staged by the militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) outfit since Taliban's takeover in mid-August.