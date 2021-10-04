Thu, October 14, 2021

At least 2 killed in explosion outside mosque in Kabul

Sayyed Khosti, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the blast occurred in Police District 1 of Kabul, killing at least two people and injuring four others.

At least two civilians were killed and four others wounded after an explosion occurred at the middle of a crowd outside a big mosque in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday, a Taliban spokesman confirmed.

Sayyed Khosti, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, told local media that the blast occurred in Police District 1 of Kabul, adding that the authorities will soon arrest the perpetrators behind the attack.

"A bomb explosion occurred at a civilians' aggregation near the gate of Eidgah Great Mosque this afternoon. Unfortunately the blast caused casualties among the civilians," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

Afghan firefighters clean the site of a blast in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)
The Italian War Victims Emergency Hospital tweeted that four wounded people were admitted to the hospital in central Kabul.

Earlier in the day, Mujahid, who also serves as deputy minister of information and culture, said that a prayer ceremony was underway for his deceased mother in the Eidgah Great Mosque Sunday afternoon.

Unofficial sources said at least 35 people were affected by the explosion. They said Taliban security personnel arrested three suspects following the attack near the blast site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The country has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks staged by the militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) outfit since Taliban's takeover in mid-August.

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2021 shows the site of a blast in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

Published : October 04, 2021

