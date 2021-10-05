Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Services of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp had suffered outages likely due to an issue of the servers.

Global users on Monday experienced outages on Facebook, including social networks the company owns, such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Service has not yet been restored. Navigation to these websites lead to the prompt of server error. Instagram shows a "5xx server error."

The sign indicates that this is an issue with Facebook's servers, according to a report by TechCrunch.

It appears that the outage is caused by a DNS (domain name server) fail, the report said.

Users are also unable to send messages or load new content on the mobile apps for these platforms.  

Related News

Published : October 05, 2021

Related News

[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

Published : Oct 14, 2021

S. Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.