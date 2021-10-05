Thu, October 14, 2021

AsiaAlbum: A glimpse into Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka

A large number of animal lovers were seen gathering at the Bangladesh National Zoo in the capital Dhaka Sunday on the eve of World Animal Day.

The World Animal Day was observed in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world to highlight the importance of animals to maintain ecological balance.

Located in the Mirpur section of Dhaka, the Bangladesh National Zoo is home to more than 2,000 animals from 165 species. 

A staff member feeds a giraffe at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

People visit the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

A staff member feeds hippopotamuses at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

A staff member feeds hippos at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

Hippos are seen at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

People visit the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

A staff member feeds an elephant at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

Monkeys are seen at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

Birds are seen at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

Deer are seen at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

Zebras are seen at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

Royal Bengal tigers are seen at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

A baby tiger plays with a staff member at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Oct. 3, 2021, the eve of World Animal Day. (Xinhua)

Published : October 05, 2021

Nation Thailnad
