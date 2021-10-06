Thu, October 14, 2021

international

U.S. treasury secretary fully expects recession if debt limit not raised

"It would be catastrophic to not pay the governments bills, for us to be in a position where we lack the resources to pay the governments bills," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, adding it really undermines confidence in the full faith and credit of the United States.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she fully expected the U.S. economy to fall into a recession if Congress failed to raise the federal government's debt limit.

"I do regard October 18th as a deadline. It would be catastrophic to not pay the government's bills, for us to be in a position where we lack the resources to pay the government's bills," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC, adding it really undermines confidence in the full faith and credit of the United States.

Related Stories

"U.S. Treasury securities have long been viewed as the safest asset on the planet that partly accounts for the reserve status of the dollar and placing that in question by failing to pay any of our bills that come due, we'd really be a catastrophic outcome," Yellen said.

"I fully expect it would cause a recession as well," said the treasury secretary.

Yellen's remarks came after U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged the Congress to raise the debt limit, lashing out at Republicans for threatening to use their power to block Democrats' efforts.

Biden also warned that defaulting on the U.S. debt would lead to a "self-inflicted wound that takes our economy over a cliff" and risks jobs and retirement savings.

As part of a bipartisan budget deal enacted in August 2019, Congress suspended the debt limit through July 31. After the debt limit was reinstated on Aug. 1, U.S. Treasury Department began using "extraordinary measures" to continue to finance the government on a temporary basis.

The debt limit, commonly called the debt ceiling, is the total amount of money that the U.S. government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including social security and medicare benefits, interest on the national debt, and other payments.

Related News

Published : October 06, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Crypto future could soon look a lot like the U.S. dollar

Published : Oct 06, 2021

Foreign money secretly floods U.S. tax havens. Some of it is tainted.

Published : Oct 05, 2021

Biden says he cannot promise U.S. will not breach debt-ceiling limit: Thats up to Mitch McConnell

Published : Oct 05, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.