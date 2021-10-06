Kishida to create drastic measures for post-pandemic economy

■ Revising Abenomics

The Kishida Cabinet is steering toward revising the Abenomics economic policy package implemented by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“My goal is to realize a new capitalism,” Kishida said. “The concept is for a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution [of wealth] and the development of a new post-pandemic society.”

By revising Abenomics, the Kishida government is seeking to increase the middle-class population and stimulate consumption and corporate investment.

The government will also discuss the post-pandemic economy and society.

Specifically, it plans to increase support for education and housing costs for families with small children, raise the incomes of nurses, care workers and childcare workers, and heighten surveillance of the “bullying” of subcontractors, in which large companies use their strong position to impose burdens on their suppliers.

Kishida has demonstrated a willingness to raise the income tax on capital gains and dividends in a bid to rectify disparities in income and assets among individuals. The new government will give weight to the distribution of wealth and narrow the gap between the rich and the poor, between large enterprises and small and midsize companies, and between urban and rural areas.

■ Income stagnation

Kishida’s ambitions for the distribution of wealth stem from his awareness that trickle-down economics — a theory that argues benefits for major corporations and the wealthy will “trickle down” to small and midsize companies and low-income earners — did not yield significant results under Abenomics.

Monetary easing and flexible fiscal stimulus helped corporate earnings recover, leading to a rise in share values and an increase in employment. Since the launch of the second Abe Cabinet in December 2012, Japan’s real gross domestic product has grown from (an annualized amount of) about ¥515 trillion in the October-December quarter of 2012 to about ¥558 trillion in the pre-pandemic July-September quarter of 2019.

Wages, however, have stagnated. The Abe administration launched such policies as “the promotion of dynamic engagement of all citizens” and “work style reform.” Wage increases have exceeded 2% for seven straight years since 2014, when the government took the initiative to prod companies to increase pay in so-called government-led shunto spring labor-management negotiations. However, real wages — with price fluctuations added — were lower in many years than in the previous year.

Distribution of wealth requires capital. According to the Cabinet Office, the potential growth rate, which indicates the strength of Japan’s economy, remains below 1%.

Like previous prime ministers, Kishida has proposed a growth strategy including such elements as the establishment of a ¥10 trillion university fund; research and development of semiconductors and artificial intelligence; development of domestic vaccines and pharmaceuticals; and strengthened production systems.

His strategy, which also includes the promotion of digitization, follows the same direction as those of Abe and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

But Kishida needs to take further steps to make it grow.