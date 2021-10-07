Rohingya Relocation to Bhasan Char: UN set to be on board with govt’s plan

The MoU will be signed at the secretariat around noon Saturday in presence of top officials from both the sides. The deal will be inked by the secretary from the Bangladesh side while the UNHCR country representative will sign it on behalf of the UN side.

Mohsin said the government was planning to start relocating another 80,000 Rohingyas to the char from the camps in Cox's Bazar late this month.

"We expect that UN agencies will engage themselves in the humanitarian activities in Bhasan Char before the relocation," he said.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists that the issue regarding the UN engagement in Bhasan Char was settled and that the UN could go to the island any time.

A UN team visited the island on 17-20 March this year. Later, it said the UN was grateful to the government for facilitating the visit. It also said the UN looked forward to continuing dialogue in this regard.

Former United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) president Volkan Bozkir during his visit to Bangladesh in May highly appreciated the country's efforts for the Rohingyas in Bhasan Char. He said Bangladesh, by building the housing facilities, once again showed the world how a refugee crisis needs to be handled.