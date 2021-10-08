India to grant tourist visa to foreigners coming by chartered flights from Oct 15

The ministry also said that foreigners travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft will get the facility with effect from November 15.

The ministry said that all due protocols and norms relating to Covid-19, as notified by the Union Health Ministry from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, the carriers bringing them to India and all other stakeholders at the landing stations.

With this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel stand further eased given the present overall Covid situation.

A Home Ministry official said that the government had been receiving representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start issuing tourist visas in order to allow foreign tourists to come to India.