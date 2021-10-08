Singapore, US working on vaccinated travel lane: Gan Kim Yong

He was speaking to an audience at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington on Thursday (Oct 7).

This follows successful VTL pilots with Germany and Brunei, he said.

"We are also continuing to facilitate the arrival and return of American work pass holders from the US to Singapore, so that your companies can operate at full strength," he added.

Mr Gan is on a four-day trip to the US, during which he will also be in New York.

He told the audience at the US Chamber event that Singapore recognises the need to strike a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

Close to 85 per cent of Singapore's population is fully vaccinated, with a majority of new Covid-19 cases experiencing mild or no symptoms, he said. The death rate remains low.

Singapore is also offering booster shots to seniors; and encouraging widespread testing and making available self-administered test kits for early detection, he said.

"With these measures in place, we plan to safely open our borders in a calibrated and concerted manner," Mr Gan said.

"As a hub for business and travel, it is important for us to remain connected to the rest of the world."

The VTL scheme was launched in Singapore on Sept 8 with Brunei and Germany taking part for a start.

Fully vaccinated travellers under the scheme will take up to four Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests in lieu of serving a stay-home notice.

They must also have stayed in Brunei, Germany and/or Singapore for the last 21 days prior to embarking on a journey.