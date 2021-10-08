Meeting sets stage for more contact between China, US

Beijing and Washington, during a meeting in Zurich, have agreed to further realize their top leaders' recent consensus, boost strategic contacts, manage differences, avoid conflict and confrontation, advance cooperation and bring their ties back on track.

Although senior US officials have tried to tone down hostility in recent talks, experts said more practical, coolheaded US actions are needed to remove attempts to suppress China, repair the chilly ties and set the stage for further high-level interactions.

The meeting involving senior diplomats from China and the United States took place in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The delegations were respectively led by Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

They exchanged views on China-US ties as well as global and regional issues of common concern, such as climate change.

The two sides agreed to maintain frequent talks and communication on important issues.