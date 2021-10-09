Thu, October 14, 2021

Asean reported over 43,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.46 million across Southeast Asia, with 43,943 new cases reported on Friday (October 8), higher than Thursday’s tally at 42,279. New deaths are at 678, increasing from Thursday’s number of 583. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 267,509.

Laos imposed a full lockdown in Luang Prabang province until October 21 after the Covid-19 cases in the city have been rising. Residents are not allowed to leave their homes unless there are medical emergencies while visitors from other provinces will be barred from entering Luang Prabang. Laos reported 731 new cases and one death on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the countries to 27,607 patients and total 24 deaths.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Public Health Ministry has granted conditional approval for the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used as a booster shot. The approval allows the vaccine to be used only on adults aged 18 and above, at least six months after they have received their second dose. The mixing of different vaccines will also be allowed for booster doses. 
 

