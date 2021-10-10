More Korean words make it into Oxford English Dictionary

Food features prominently in the recent update: Banchan are small side dishes served along with rice as part of a typical Korean meal. Bulgogi is a dish consisting of thin slices of beef or pork, which are marinated and then grilled or stir-fried.



Dongchimi refers to white kimchi, made with radish and typically also containing napa cabbage. Galbi refers to beef short ribs, marinated in soy sauce, garlic and sugar, and then cooked on a grill at the table.



Japchae refers to cellophane noodles made from sweet potato starch, usually stir-fried with vegetables and other ingredients, and seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. Kimbap is a Korean dish consisting of cooked rice and other ingredients wrapped in a sheet of seaweed and cut into bite-sized slices. Samgyeopsal is a dish of thinly sliced pork belly, usually cooked by the diner on a tabletop grill.

Kimchi, the most iconic Korean dish of all, was added to the dictionary in 1976.