Lee Jae-myung becomes final presidential candidate for ruling party

Lee’s challenge is after the primary election. The Democratic Party's fate for the presidential election is at stake as to whether it can revive the "party unity" after the election of the final candidate.



During his speech, Lee said, "The best strategy for re-creating a new government is “one team," expressing his gratitude to the other three candidates.



Party leader Song Young-gil said, "Irrespective of the results, this should be an opportunity to accept (the winner) and become one to meet the calling of Korea's uninterrupted democracy."



Outside SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium where the joint speech took place, about 3,000 supporters gathered to support their candidates despite the pouring rain. When Lee moved out of the stadium, his supporters shouted his name and cheered.



By Shin Ji-hye