India, China military talks fail

It is learnt that the Chinese side bluntly refused to disengage from the Hot Springs area, Depsang Plains and Demchok areas, as proposed by the Indian side.

”During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas,” said a statement issued today by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the talks held at the Chushul-Moldo border yesterday.

The statement said the two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. ”It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” it added.

During the meeting,the Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused due to unilateral attempts by China to alter the status quo in violation of the bilateral agreements.