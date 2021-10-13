UKs early response to COVID-19 one of worst public health failures: report

"The veil of ignorance through which the UK viewed the initial weeks of the pandemic was partly self-inflicted," said the report.

Across 150 pages, the report covers a variety of successes and failings. However, the report described the whole approach to the vaccination program, from the research and development through to the rollout of the jabs, as "one of the most effective initiatives in UK history."

Another 38,520 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,231,437, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also recorded another 181 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 137,944. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 7,003 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

More than 85 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, and over 78 percent have received both, the latest figures showed.