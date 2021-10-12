Khon Kaen reopens field hospitals in response to rising Covid cases

Somsak said Khon Kaen has reported more than 300 new infections.

“We usually find clusters of new infections at factories, fresh markets and among people attending religious ceremonies and funerals,” he said. “The latest cluster was sparked by a group that had gone fishing at the Ubolratana Dam last week. Five members of the group have tested positive so far.

“Please avoid attending parties or social gatherings to reduce the risk of infections,” he advised. “If a ceremony can’t be avoided, then stay away from crowds and skip eating at the same table as others.”

A drop in the number of infections had prompted the closure of Phutthamonthol Field Hospital on August 30 and that of Agricultural and Cooperative Training Centre Field Hospital a month later.