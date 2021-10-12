Khon Kaen reopens field hospitals in response to rising Covid cases

“The Phutthamonthol Field Hospital and the Agricultural and Cooperative Training Centre Field Hospital will soon be ready to treat new patients,” said Khon Kaen governor Somsak Jangkrakul, who chairs the committee. “The field hospitals will be staffed by medics from Sirinthorn and Ban Phai hospitals respectively.”
The committee has also granted Khon Kaen Central Hospital the authority to transfer new Covid-19 patients to other medical facilities or field hospitals in the province to optimise treatment and reduce crowding.
Somsak said Khon Kaen has reported more than 300 new infections.
“We usually find clusters of new infections at factories, fresh markets and among people attending religious ceremonies and funerals,” he said. “The latest cluster was sparked by a group that had gone fishing at the Ubolratana Dam last week. Five members of the group have tested positive so far.
“Please avoid attending parties or social gatherings to reduce the risk of infections,” he advised. “If a ceremony can’t be avoided, then stay away from crowds and skip eating at the same table as others.”
A drop in the number of infections had prompted the closure of Phutthamonthol Field Hospital on August 30 and that of Agricultural and Cooperative Training Centre Field Hospital a month later.
Published : October 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
