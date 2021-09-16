Thursday, September 16, 2021

program

Walking on the moon in Khon Kaen pays off

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Walking on the moon in Khon Kaen pa...

Walking on the moon in Khon Kaen pays off

Fed up with the state of the Huai Jot-Nong No Road in Khon Kaen’s Kranuan district, locals came up with a funny but sarcastic video that went viral on Saturday.

 

The clip shows a man dressed like an astronaut walking with the Thai flag on what looks like the surface of the moon.

 


 

Published : September 16, 2021

Related News

Three-vehicle crash

Published : September 16, 2021

Netizens Have A Lot To Say About

Published : September 15, 2021

Khao Yai, a true sanctuary for wildlife

Published : September 15, 2021

Rhythm is gonna get you!

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

The mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation

Published : September 16, 2021

Govt Facebook page says sorry to pop star Lisa after posting controversial cartoon

Published : September 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy Asian gloom after govt announces October reopening

Published : September 16, 2021

Thai Olympic boxing sensation Sudaporn earns Navy promotion

Published : September 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.