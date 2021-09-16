Walking on the moon in Khon Kaen pays off

Fed up with the state of the Huai Jot-Nong No Road in Khon Kaen’s Kranuan district, locals came up with a funny but sarcastic video that went viral on Saturday.
The clip shows a man dressed like an astronaut walking with the Thai flag on what looks like the surface of the moon.
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 15, 2021
Published : September 15, 2021
Published : September 15, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021