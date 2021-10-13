Two USPS workers killed by co-worker at Memphis mail facility, officials say

An assistant mail carrier retrieved a firearm from his car in the East Lamar Carrier Annex and returned to the building, shooting his manager and a plant supervisor before shooting himself, according to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service official and a postal union official, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation.

The Memphis Police Department said late Tuesday afternoon that there were "no active threats" in the area.

An FBI spokeswoman told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that the shooter was a Postal Service employee.

An Inspection Service statement said the agency was working with the Memphis Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the shooting. Postal Service spokeswoman Kimberly Frum said in an emailed statement that the mail service was "saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and co-workers of the individuals involved."