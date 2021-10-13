Battle to commemorate a brutal Texas lynching finally gets its day in court, 91 years later

The effort was unyielding: a Facebook page, YouTube videos, an anniversary gathering to mark the 1930 tragedy, a town hall forum, thousands of signatures on a petition. Every week, supporters requested that a vote on a historical marker on the courthouse grounds be placed on the public agenda of the county's governing body. They spoke without fail at every meeting.

Melissa Thiel poses for a portrait outside the Grayson County courthouse. Thiel, a county native and public historian, led a successful effort to install a historical marker on the courthouse grounds to commemorate the lynching of a Black man and a White-led riot there in 1930.

Photo by Cooper Neill for The Washington Post

And yet for months there was no decision, not a promise of one, not even a word. "People said, 'You can't do this, not in Grayson County,' " which is overwhelmingly White and Republican, said Melissa Thiel, the preacher's daughter and local public historian who led the effort.

"I thought, 'They're right,' " she said. " 'I can't do this, but we can' . . . They can't put us off forever."

On Tuesday, forever ended. After months of silent delay - and nearly a century of community denial - the all-White Commissioners Court voted narrowly to permit the placement of the marker on the courthouse grounds.

"We are a nation founded on the basis of laws, and the destructive actions of a vigilante mob on the grounds of what we consider to be the center of justice should be condemned and not whitewashed away from our history," said Commissioner Jeff Whitmire, who voted in favor of the marker.

"We as a court and the community as a whole have wasted too much time dealing with what should have been a mundane situation permitting a metal marker describing a historical event," Whitmire said.