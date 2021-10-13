IMF slashes 2021 PH growth forecast to 3.2%

The Washington-based multilateral lender’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) report for October 2021 released on Tuesday showed a further drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate for this year, from 5.4 percent previously.

The updated projection was also lower than the already downgraded 4 to 5 percent goal set by President Duterte’s economic managers when the more infectious Delta strain of COVID-19 reached the country.

As of press time, IMF resident representative for the Philippines Yongzheng Yang had yet to respond to request for comment, as the report embargo was lifted during a holiday in the United States, where he’s currently based.

Back in July, Yang said that “the Delta variant of the coronavirus is a concern and we are monitoring its potential impact on the economy.”

Fiscal support

Also, Yang had said that “timely implementation of fiscal support—with flexibility to address evolving priorities—is crucial for continued recovery.”



