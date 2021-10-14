Taiwan warns of tougher response if China flights get too close

"In response to the intrusions by Chinese Communist military aircraft and ships into our air defense identification zone, we will adhere to the principle of 'the closer they get to the island, the stronger we will hit back,'" the report said.

The warning comes as China intensifies its military pressure on the government of President Tsai Ing-wen. Nearly 150 People's Liberation Army aircraft flew into Taiwan's self-declared ADIZ over four days around China's National Day holiday.

Chinese state media has dismissed the idea of Taiwan retaliating, warning that any attack on People's Liberation Army Air Force planes would be met by force, or even an invasion.

"If Taiwan fires, it would mean that the Chinese mainland will launch a destructive retaliation," the Communist Party-backed tabloid Global Times wrote in an editorial last month. "Even a war to liberate the Taiwan island will start. In this context, the Taiwan military will never dare to fire at a PLA aircraft on such a mission."