Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

More restrictions imposed during the pandemic are slowly being lifted for this purpose, one of which is the resumption of interstate and overseas travels.

Businesses, including hoteliers, are already making the necessary preparations to face this transition with new strategies in place.

Stakeholders have decided to strictly adhere to standard operating procedure to prevent Covid-19 clusters and another lockdown, which could hit hard their respective industries all over again.

Advising the public to take precautions when the endemic stage starts, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his Facebook post, said everyone must adapt to new norms and understand that the world would not be the same anymore.

According to Bernama, he said the onus was on the people to play their roles to keep the Malaysian Family safe from Covid-19.

Anticipating that many people would be travelling to their hometowns this weekend, Dr Noor Hisham advised all to take time to plan and do what was necessary to comply with the respective SOP.